FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), the largest fertility center in Virginia, announced today that nine SGF physicians were recognized as Northern Virginia Magazine's 2022 Top Doctors for infertility. Local physicians representing 52 specialties throughout Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. earn their Top Doctors badge based on physician peer nominations. A research team then vets each nomination to ensure the physician is in good standing with the Virginia Department of Health Professionals.
"Making parenthood possible for those struggling with infertility takes is an incredible team effort at Shady Grove Fertility," shares Eric. A. Widra, M.D., medical director at SGF, who also treats patients at SGF's K Street location in D.C. "I'm honored to treat our patients alongside these incredible physicians and humbled to be featured alongside them in Northern Virginia Magazine's 2022 Top Doctors issue."
The nine SGF physicians recognized in Northern Virginia Magazine's 2022 Top Doctors issue include seven REIs and two reproductive urologists.
SGF's REIs honored in Northern Virginia Magazine:
- Paulette E. Browne, M.D.
- Naveed Khan, M.D.
- Eric D. Levens, M.D.
- Shruti Malik, M.D.
- Anitha S. Nair, M.D.
- David S. Saffan, M.D.
- Eric A. Widra, M.D.
SGF's reproductive urologists honored in Northern Virginia Magazine:
"I'm proud to be recognized for the past five years by such a reputable community of physicians," shares Dr. Browne, who sees patients at SGF's Fair Oaks office. "I extend my congratulations to all physicians who are honored by Northern Virginia Magazine."
SGF proudly serves diverse communities throughout Northern Virginia at the following seven locations:
SGF also has two Richmond-based offices (Henrico Doctors' - Forest and Stony Point), an office in Norfolk (SGF Jones Institute), and two D.C.-based offices (Sibley Hospital Campus and K Street).
For people struggling to conceive, seeing a fertility specialist sooner leads to higher pregnancy rates. New patients may contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
