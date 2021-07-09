SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance is designed to help dental professionals and consumers make informed decisions about dental products," said Dr. Douglas Ng from Nipomo Family Dentistry. The seal is part of the ADA's mission to advance oral health to help make sure that dental care products sold to consumers are safe and do what the product manufacturer claims.
The ADA is the professional association of dentists and promotes public health through the commitment of member dentists to provide quality oral health care. Dr. Ng and his staff are committed to providing the best oral health care available, and that includes keeping his patients and the Central Coast public as aware of important information about their dental health.
The ADA Seal of Acceptance is not awarded lightly and has a long history in the United States with roots stretching back to 1866 when an ADA committee prepared a statement questioning the claims of "tooth powders and other dental nostrums." By 1930, prompted by the extravagant claims makers of various dental care products were still making, the ADA Council on Scientific Affairs adopted guidelines to evaluate dental care products. The first Seal of Acceptance was awarded in 1931. "Today, more than 200 over-the-counter products carry the ADA Seal of Acceptance," said the Nipomo family dentist.
Before earning the seal, a product must have gone through clinical or laboratory studies that demonstrate the product's safety and effectiveness. Accepted products are required to display the ADA Seal logo on product packaging in accordance to the ADA Seal Brand Standards.
For consumers, the ADA Seal of Acceptance tells us that our favorite toothpaste, floss, mouthwash, toothbrush or other dental health product has passed stringent standards and we can buy and use them with confidence.
Ask your dentist if you have any questions about the best dental product. "Family size" toothpaste that is a good choice for adults may not be the best choice for a toddler first learning to brush.
Regardless of which products your family uses, "Regular dental care is the key to good dental health," said the Nipomo family dentist.
- Daily dental care, including cleaning the tongue, removes the plaque that contributes to gum disease and tooth decay and loss.
- Regular dental visits promote healthy teeth by repairing cavities, broken teeth, discolored teeth, an irregular bite and more.
Everyone notices a great smile! Today's dentistry allows for anyone to have a healthy mouth and great smile. Improved general health and looking great are the rewards for regular dental care. Nipomo Family Dentistry is a full service dental office providing routine examinations, cleanings, teeth whitening, crowns and all dental needs for all ages. Patients receive the finest and most up-to-date services to ensure thorough dental health.
