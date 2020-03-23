TOKYO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Asia Region of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. has begun providing BCP solutions utilizing a full range of transport modes to cope with the various restrictions that have been imposed on logistics within China since the novel coronavirus outbreak began.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202003178120-O1-IfVk25Dv

The spread of novel coronavirus infections has seriously impeded logistics in China, with the number of flights to/from and within the country reduced substantially, restrictions placed on truck traffic between provinces/cities and restrictions imposed on loading/unloading cargo at international railway stations within China.

At the behest of its customers, Nippon Express provides BCP solutions by developing alternate routes and utilizing/combining various transport modes to help customers maintain their business operations.

  1. "SEA&AIR Service from China to Europe via Japan" https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202003178120-O1-zn68ujnA.pdf
  2. "Collaborative Service with China-Europe and China Domestic Railways" https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202003178120-O2-6tmR26JZ.pdf
  3. "SEA&RAIL Service to/from Inland China Utilizing New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (Eastbound Corridor, Southbound Corridor)"
    https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202003178120-O3-rfJqCdI0.pdf
  4. "Service Utilizing Coastal Shipping Between Coastal Cities"
    https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202003178120-O4-1EqFBwBv.pdf

Nippon Express remains committed to contributing to society through logistics as a global logistics company.

