TOKYO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has received Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification indicating compliance with industry-accepted standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceutical products for its in-transit air cargo storage services at the Narita Temperature Controlled Hub ("NTCH"), a temperature-controlled facility within a company logistics center near Narita Airport, effective February 6.
Nippon Express positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a priority industry in the Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -Dynamic Growth- that began this fiscal year, and accordingly is setting up four key locations in Japan (East Japan, West Japan, Kyushu and Toyama) to construct a pharmaceutical product supply network enabling the total optimization of pharmaceutical logistics. It is also making steady progress in establishing import/export locations to link these four hubs in Japan with overseas locations, and this most recent certification is part of this effort.
Obtaining GDP certification in the Narita area, one of Japan's principal air cargo gateways, will better enable Nippon Express to provide high-quality and safe pharmaceutical transport services on a global level.
Profile of facility
Name: Narita Temperature Controlled Hub (NTCH)
Address: 2nd Floor, General Building, Narita Airport Logistics Center, Higashi-izumi Sakaimae 443-50, Narita, Chiba Prefecture
Floor area: 1,320 square meters
Certifications: ISO9001 (quality), ISO14001 (environment), AEO Bonded Warehouse
Services: Temporary storage of temperature-controlled cargo, packing, customs clearance, etc.
