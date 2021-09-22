SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Invisalign's 10 Million Smiles celebration, Dr. David Jin of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry is proud to offer Invisalign™ at an unheard-of price of $3950.
There are no hidden fees, and insurance payments will apply toward this $3950 special deal as well. This $3950 rate is applicable to all adult Invisalign™ cases and one of the two Invisalign Teen™ phases. Certain limitations will apply, and every patient will receive complimentary iTero 5D Digital Dental Records™ and an Invisalign™ Consultation.
Dr. Jin delivers the highest quality cosmetic and restorative dentistry in the region — and treats everyone who walks through his door like family. He understands that oral health is a vital part of your overall well-being and that preventive maintenance is the key to long term oral health.
A Beautiful Smile Dentistry's expert team will be your partner in building and maintaining a healthy, confident you, and most important of all A Beautiful Smile.
To learn more about this NJ Top Dentist and his practice, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drjin/
