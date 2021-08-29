SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board-Certified Cardiologist, Yaser Elnahar MD, FACC of Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2021.
Dr. Elnahar graduated from Binghamton University and then completed his medical education from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed his residency training in internal medicine at St. Michael's Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey. Following his residency, Dr. Elnahar attended St. Joseph's Medical Center to begin his cardiology fellowship where he became the Chief Cardiology Fellow in 2012.
He is currently a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology.
Dr. Elnahar has publications in the Journal of Atrial Fibrillation, the Journal of Clinical Medicine and Research, Reports in Medical Imaging, and more. He is also fluent in Arabic and Spanish.
To learn more about Dr. Yaser Elnahar please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dryaserelnahar/
---
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs