SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Sergio Yero, MD, FAPA and Wilbert D. Yeung, MD of Advanced Psychiatric Associates as Top Doctors. Advanced Psychiatric Associates is a behavioral health group practice dedicated to providing the best possible care in a relaxed, comfortable private office setting.
These two reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs treat children, adolescents, adults, and families with a variety of conditions including anxiety, depression, OCD, addiction, mood disorders, ADHD, and behavioral issues.
Drs. Yero and Yeung provide a full range of therapies including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Couples and Family Therapy, FBT for Eating Disorders, Parent Guidance and Consultation, Psychodynamic Psychotherapy, Psychopharmacology, Suboxone Induction and Maintenance, and Supportive Psychotherapy.
Dr. Sergio Yero is Board Certified in both General Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry. His areas of expertise are psychopharmacology, addiction psychiatry, refractory psychiatric illnesses, personality and mood disorders.
To learn more about Dr. Yero, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-sergio-yero/
Dr. Wilbert D. Yeung is an expert in treating depression, mood disorders, anxiety, OCD, ADHD, behavioral issues, and eating disorders in children, adolescents, and adults. He completed a Triple Board Residency in Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Brown University, where he was an Assistant Instructor and Chief Resident.
To learn more about Dr. Yeung, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/wilbertyeungmd/
