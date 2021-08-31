SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Paul Abend of Sanãre Center for Integrative Medicine has over three decades of experience in the field of physiatry and pain management. He specializes in neuropathy and is double-board certified in Family Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Dr. Abend continues to excel in his field while treating every patient with compassionate care. His overall goal is to eliminate pain, promote mobility, improve movement potential and provide a better quality of life for each of his patients.
Dr. Abend is the Medical Director of Inpatient and Outpatient Services at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) in Rahway, New Jersey.
To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Paul Abend, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drabend/
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs