CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc., (NASDAQ: NNBR) a diversified industrial company, today announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need for personal protective equipment, Paragon Medical, a division of NN Life Sciences headquartered in Pierceton, Indiana, has designed and released an intubation shield for healthcare workers. The intubation shield provides a barrier between the healthcare professional and the patient during intubation and extubation procedures to reduce exposure to aerosolized airborne contaminants.
Paragon Medical, an FDA-registered medical device provider, teamed up with Solvay Specialty Polymers in Alpharetta, Georgia on the project. The intubation shield is manufactured using medical grade materials that will withstand full cleaning, disinfection, and repeated autoclaving. Additionally, the shield is collapsible for storage and ease of cleaning and disinfecting.
The intubation shield is immediately available for purchase. Facilities interested in obtaining more information on the shield can visit www.paragonmedical.com/intubationshield or send an email to intubation.shield@paragonmedical.com.
"I am extremely proud of the team who worked on the project. To have developed a product that contributes to the safety of the clinicians who are risking so much during this tough time, is something that we take a lot of pride in," said Rick Stetler, Group Vice President of Operations, NN Life Sciences. "Our designers worked closely with Solvay on the selection of Udel® P-1700 polysulfone (PSU), an ISO 10993 biocompatible, transparent polymer that can be repeatedly disinfected and sterilized. With their technical support and expedited lead-times on the material, the project went from concept to release in under two weeks. We are already receiving positive feedback from the field and facilities who are requesting more."
About NN, Inc.
NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 50 facilities in North America, Europe, South America and China.
About Solvay
Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 24,500 employees in 61 countries.
