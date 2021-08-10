RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetPartners, Inc, a leading pet insurance marketer, today announced it is now offering customers coverage for pre-existing conditions(1) across all its Accident and Illness plans through its AKC Pet Insurance and PetPartners brands. Independence American Insurance Company (IAIC) is serving as underwriter for this coverage.
Currently, most pet insurance providers do not cover any pre-existing conditions and some only cover certain "curable conditions" like urinary tract infections, but only after symptoms have subsided and treatment has stopped. PetPartners' new pre-existing coverage does not make a distinction between "curable" and "incurable" and will, after the waiting period, cover commonly excluded symptoms and conditions such as cancer, urinary tract infections, chronic ear infections, gastrointestinal issues, and more.
In addition, PetPartners' Hereditary coverage will ensure that puppies younger than two are covered for expenses related to diabetes, arthritis, and other inherited diseases that are otherwise excluded. This benefit is subject to a 30-day waiting period. Symptoms present prior to the coverage period or during the waiting period are considered pre-existing and will be covered after the 365-day pre-existing condition waiting period.
"We heard you, pet parents, and the wait is over! We are delighted to create a best-in-class product that helps our customers manage their pet's medical expenses and their wallet," said Lane Kent, President of PetPartners, Inc. "Veterinary medicine has advanced significantly in recent years. While this is great news, it also has meant increased out of pocket expenses for pet owners. Whether for routine care, or when facing a medical emergency, our customers trust us to offer financial support and round-the-clock pet care support."
Kent added, "Even before the pandemic, the human-animal bond helped sustain us through life's ups and downs. We'd do anything to keep our pets safe and strong, and pet insurance just makes sense. It should definitely be an essential part of responsible pet ownership."
In addition to the new Pre-Existing Conditions Coverage, PetPartners is introducing Breeding Coverage, an optional add-on benefit that will help pay for unforeseen accidents, illnesses, or complications related to breeding, pregnancy, whelping, or nursing. Coverage is available for both male and female dogs and covers mastitis, eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and more.
For additional information on PetPartners' customizable plans, or to get a free quote, please visit http://www.petpartners.com.
1. Not available in all states. Refer to Terms and Conditions for coverage details. A 365-day waiting period applies.
Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, PetPartners offers pet insurance in all 50 states of the United States, underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company (in WA by American Pet Insurance Company). Since 2003, PetPartners has been the exclusive provider of pet health insurance protection to registrants of the American Kennel Club through the AKC Pet Insurance brand. Coverage administered by PetPartners provides access to the quality of medical care your pet needs, through the licensed veterinarian of your choice. Please visit http://www.petpartners.com for additional information.
