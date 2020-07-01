NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Dentistry NYC, is excited to announce the re-opening of their New York City Upper East Side Dental Practice.
Dr. Steven Davidowitz, Founder & Owner is very popular among his clients. A visit is felt as an experience rather than a regular dental appointment.
Maintaining excellent oral hygiene is essential, but many patients postpone dentist appointments or avoid them altogether because of dental phobias. The majority of these patients report anxiety towards dental instruments that make a loud, drill-like sound.
Dr D, says, "Especially during COVID 19, we are taking extra steps to help our clients feel safe, comfortable and trust that we can have them come in in a safe environment Fortunately, Luxury Dentistry is proud to offer Solea dental laser treatment, which is a fast, effective, and more appealing solution for cavities and other cosmetic and restorative issues."
Luxury Dentistry NYC use of Solea laser dentistry eliminates the use of drills and scalpels in many dental procedures, which also reduces the need for anesthesia and shots! Even cavity fillings are made painless with laser dentistry! ... As an added bonus, lasers sterilize as they go, which reduces and kills viruses and bacteria as it works.
At Luxury Dentistry NYC, Dr. Davidowitz specializes in treating patients that require restorative and cosmetic dental care but are looking for faster and more effective treatment outcomes. This is one of the reasons why he offers Solea dental laser treatments in NYC.
There are many oral conditions that require the removal of diseased parts of teeth, and gum tissues. Solea dental laser was designed to replace dental drills and other handheld devices in order to produce a more pleasant experience for patients. Some of the benefits of this device include:
- It is fast and precise
- It is able to vaporize gum, bone, and other types of oral tissue
- Can be used for different treatments, including cavity fillings
- Does not require sedation
- Little to no anxiety for patients!
If you are interested in learning more about working with Dr. D, contact Luxury Dentistry and book a consultation today.
Oral hygiene and prevention is essential, so don't postpone your dental appointments or avoid them altogether because of dental phobias.
ABOUT FOUNDER
Dr. Steven Davidowitz known as Dr. D by his patients, is one of the Upper East Side of Manhattan's leading cosmetic dentists that specialize in designing and maintaining beautiful smiles. Dr. D is among the world's most prominent cosmetic dentists. Dr. Steven practices general and cosmetic dentistry with a true love for smile makeover through clear aligner and porcelain veneer treatment.
Dr. D received his doctor of dental surgery degree from the New York University College of Dentistry and completed a general dentistry residency at the Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center. He did his fellowship training in implant surgery and restorative implant dentistry at New York University and is a fellow in high standing with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.
