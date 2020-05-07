WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOA International, a Florida based manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that it is now mass manufacturing personal protective equipment, including made in the U.S.A. face shields.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and critical shortage of needed personal protective equipment (PPE), NOA has re-purposed its facility to produce PPE at scale. "It is our duty as a business to provide PPE to everyone in need. In these difficult and unprecedented times, we are motivated by this newfound purpose," said David Johansson, Vice President.
Utilizing their many years of manufacturing experience and resources, the Company is doing what it can to efficiently meet the global shortages of personal protective equipment in a cost-efficient manner. By mass-producing face shields exclusively in America, shipping costs and the associated carbon footprint have been significantly reduced, resulting in a competitively priced, quality product.
While NOA is doing what it can to meet the PPE demand, its praise and thoughts are with all the many doctors, nurses, personal care attendants, police officers, EMTs, firefighters, grocery store clerks, delivery employees, sanitation workers, and every and all other workers globally who are doing an amazing job for public health and society at large.
About NOA International, Inc.: NOA is a family-owned manufacturing company based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that has been in business for over 25 years. Its principal and lead mechanical engineer is one of the original founders of global medical technology company giant, ARJOHuntleigh. With its extensive design and engineering expertise, NOA stays ahead of the latest technological developments, explores creative options, and provides its customers with overall exceptional service. NOA is customer-driven and is dedicated to forming a partnership with each of its customers. NOA is proud of its reputation for noteworthy products, dedication to continuous improvement, and commitment to excellence.
To learn more about NOA and its new line of PPE products, you can contact David Johansson at david@noaintl.com or call him direct at (954) 294-3960.
Related Images