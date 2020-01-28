DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Injectable Insulin Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive summary of the non-injectable insulin market, along with detailed profiles of key market players that include revenue product portfolios and recent activities. The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities.
The report discusses strategies adopted by emerging market players, with recommendations for new market entrants. This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size.
The report will help market players and new entrants make informed decisions about the production and export of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters should find the information about market development and trends useful. The study segments the market according to applications and end-uses. Geographical market analysis is provided for all major segments.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for non-injectable insulin
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on recent major technical advances in different forms of non-injectable insulin
- A look at the key areas of growth and adoption rate of non-injectable insulin among both commercial customers and regulatory authorities
- Examination of strategies of the major players in the market and the impact of new technological developments
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Future Market Potential and Investment Analysis
- North America Will Be the Largest and Fastest-Growing Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Form
- Pills
- Spray
- Others (Film and Chewing Gum)
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source
- Synthetic Insulin
- Semisynthetic Insulin
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Access Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Abeona Therapeutics Inc.)
- Aerami Therapeutics
- Biocon Ltd.
- Biodel Inc. (Albireo Ltd.)
- Bionova Lifesciences
- Boston Therapeutics Inc.
- Coromed Inc.
- Diabetology Ltd.
- Diasome Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Emisphere Technologies Inc.
- Generex Biotechnology Corp.
- Midatech Pharma PLC
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Rani Therapeutics
- Shreya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8scl7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716