ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 45 years, The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (FHCGA), a federally qualified health center, has served on the front line when it comes to caring for patients who are uninsured or underinsured. We are committed to using all our resources to make sure no one is left behind during COVID-19 pandemic. During this pandemic when people are faced with the fear of catching COVID-19, and the uncertainty of their future employment and health insurance, FHCGA continues to put the needs of patients and community first.
We know how important it is that our patients, 87% of whom are African American and 32% are uninsured, receive care during these critical times. "It's alarming the high percentage of African Americans nationwide that are dying from COVID-19. The communities we serve in the metro Atlanta area are disproportionately at a higher risk of death from COVID-19 infection due to pre-existing chronic conditions, lack of access to care and living in high density areas where social distancing is more challenging," states Dr. Michael W. Brooks, President & CEO.
FHCGA is following CDC recommendations for protecting our patients, visitors and staff. We increased our cleaning measures and use social distancing in all locations. FHCGA screens everyone, including staff, every day to assist with early detection of COVID-19 symptoms and to help direct people to appropriate care, if needed.
No matter how challenging it is for us financially or taxing on our staff, our doors remain open to serve as the front line of screening for COVID-19 symptoms and for patients to receive the primary medical care they need.
The Family Health Center at West End (Fulton County)
868 York Avenue, SW | Atlanta, GA 30310
The Family Health Center at Cobb (Cobb County)
805 Campbell Hill Street | Marietta, GA 30060
We want the communities we serve to know we are still here for them. Anyone who needs care can call 404.752.1400 to schedule an appointment or telehealth visit. To help us achieve social distancing, as recommended by the CDC, we ask that patients please limit the number of non-patient visitors that come with them to one.