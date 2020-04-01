SARASOTA, Fla., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Parker-Bello Ph.D, founder of More Too Life Foundation, recognizes that the country's forgotten victims are at risk of being lost forever as the world fights to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Victims of all forms of human trafficking are often overlooked, shunned, and forced to live and work in dangerous, dehumanizing conditions. As the rate of infection from coronavirus rises, young girls and boys, as well as adults with nowhere to turn are facing these potentially deadly circumstances alone, making them fair game for purveyors of human flesh.
Acclaimed non-profit organization More Too Life and its founder Dr. Brook Parker-Bello have worked tirelessly to offer programs and resources that get survivors off the streets. Today, More Too Life is taking decisive action to ensure the organization receives the support it needs.
Through Lost in Crisis: The Vulnerable Forgotten Victims of Covid-19 Pandemic, More Too Life outlines how leaders can apportion the vast financial resources each state will receive from the Federal government to combat the debilitating effects of the pandemic, to assist in keeping human trafficking victims safe. Lost In Crisis is the first program of its kind to introduce a comprehensive strategy using up-to-date analysis of the growing COVID-19 crisis, while offering a practical solution that could save thousands of lives. Dr. Bello, a leading expert against human trafficking and a survivor herself understands firsthand how dire the situation is. "Victims need help more than ever now," she said. "Just as regular businesses are closing and slowing down, we need to target the underground trafficking rings that freely operate. That includes unlicensed massage parlors, which also endanger lives because there are no social-distancing safeguards in place on top of the sex-trafficking dangers. There are pimp controlled home brothels. There's familial sex trafficking and online underground porn sites. These horrors must be addressed."
David Arkless, CEO of ArkLight Consulting Ltd. and Chairman of More Too Life's board of directors adds, "There is no safety net in place for these victims. They won't be beneficiaries of bailouts or the government's newly passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). What will they do?"
Every day, we read dozens of headlines about young girls, boys, and women who go missing and are feared lost in the abyss of human trafficking. The USA is ranked as one of the worst countries in the world for human trafficking. According to the latest statistics by the International Labor Organization in partnership with the International Organization of Migration, an estimated 40.3 million people were victims of modern slavery in 2016.
