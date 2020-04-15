OCALA, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As doctors across the globe are forced to turn to telemedicine due to COVID-19, they are faced with a slew of obstacles, especially when it comes to administering routine drug screening. The big question surrounding remote drug screening is: are patients being authentic and providing honest samples or are they turning to the web for desperate solutions? A simple Google search of 'how to pass a drug test' yields 401,000,000 websites. Meanwhile, YouTube provides thousands of step by step videos educating viewers on how to manipulate drug tests. A quick trip to the local smoke shop or an overnight shipment gives patients unlimited access to synthetic urine and detox drinks, allowing their aberrant behavior to continue while still passing their drug tests. This is all part of a billion-dollar industry aimed at helping patients beat their drug screen. If that isn't enough, simple household items can also be used to adulterate a sample. Table salt, baking soda, bleach and ammonia are effective tools used by individuals to destroy unwanted drugs in their urine.
At the same time, opioid epidemic continues to worsen throughout the nation. A shocking 128 people die from opioid overdoses daily, according to the CDC. In addition, 67,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2018. With the rise of drugs such as fentanyl starting in 2013, the opioid crisis has continued to grow. The CDC has seen a 10% rise in synthetic opioid-involved deaths, relating to drugs including Fentanyl. They even state on their website that 'it is imperative that treatment programs and practices adopt innovative surveillance and prevention activities.' https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/epidemic/index.html, https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/data/fentanyl.html
What can clinics do to implement innovative surveillance tactics to keep these numbers from growing? Although drug screening laboratories are prevalent in America, most of them rely on outdated technology (sometimes 30+ years old) which can lead to unreliable and inaccurate results. With roughly 80% of medical decisions being based off of laboratory tests, inaccuracies can have devastating effects. For those reasons, Nona Scientific made it a point to set itself apart as the leader in toxicology testing.
Introducing NonaClear 2.0 Specimen Validity Test
In an industry with little evolution surrounding specimen validity, Nona Scientific is turning the industry upside down. Working with customers nationwide, Nona Scientific has launched their newest specimen validity test, NonaClear 2.0, which can accurately detect synthetic urine, as well as multiple methods of subversion like: salting, oxidants, and detox drinks to list a few. By offering proprietary tests like NonaClear 2.0, and best testing practices, Nona Scientific is providing revolutionary accuracy and reliability to impact both the subversion market and opioid epidemic in a very real way.
"One of the biggest issues in our country today is the massive, growing opioid epidemic. Our technology has the ability to identify the most current adulteration techniques so we can get these individuals the help they need. By identifying these issues early, we can save a lot of lives as well as help decrease the financial burdens placed on taxpayers and insurance companies when this cycle of recidivism is not stopped," says Mike Palmer, CEO of Nona Scientific. "Awareness is crucial, but it is time to deploy breakthrough technology to save lives and help our communities. If someone has an addiction problem and they can pass a drug test 10 out of 10 times while still abusing drugs, how can we help them?"
Even when practices are not relying on remote drug testing, they should keep in mind that the subversion market is over a billion-dollar industry and that finding and purchasing of synthetic urine can be done in minutes online and in our backyards. To help beat the opioid epidemic and assist patients in their journey to get clean, practices need to put their best foot forward in monitoring and testing their patients. The only true way to know that samples are clean and patients are compliant is to use the most accurate and up-to-date laboratory testing, Like Nona Scientific's, NonaClear 2.0.
About Nona Scientific
Nona Scientific is a full-service toxicology laboratory utilizing state-of-the-art technology to provide its clients with the most accurate results available. We are one of the only reference laboratories in the country to offer specimen validity testing incorporating patented detection technology. Based in Ocala, Florida, we are providing urine toxicology drug screens and confirmations for customers across the country stretching across many industries.
