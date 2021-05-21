LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Nonagen Therapeutics is delighted to welcome Drs. Bruce Beutler and Robert Kerbel to our Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Beutler, Regental Professor and Director of the Center for Genetics of Host Defense at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center was the recipient of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for his pioneering work on the innate immune system, including the discovery of TNF alpha, MIP1 alpha, MIP1 beta and others. Dr. Kerbel, Professor, University of Toronto, Canada Research Chair in Tumor Biology, Angiogenesis and Anti-Angiogenic Therapy, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, is one of the world's eminent leaders in angiogenesis. They join Drs. Omid Hamid and Brian Issell on the SAB, which will advise Nonagen Therapeutics on scientific research, clinical programs, and overall development strategy. "This is an exciting time for Nonagen, as we make our initial push to bring our best in class therapeutics to the clinic," said Charles Rosser, co-founder and CEO.

Nonagen Therapeutics Corporation (NTC) is an early-stage biotech company committed to bringing to the market first-in-class therapies designed to target the microenvironment associated with pathological conditions in oncology and non-oncology. Our lead agent (NTC-001) targets C-X-C Motif Chemokine Ligand 1 (CXCL1), a molecule known to support and sustain the growth of human tumors by stimulating angiogenesis and attenuating the local immune response. Learn more about our program and who we are here: nonagentherapeutics.com

