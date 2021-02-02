BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nonprofit organization Team PHenomenal Hope (Team PH) is proud to announce the third year of accepting research proposals for the PHenomenal Impact Fund for Global PH Research. The organization will reward studies of novel concepts in pulmonary hypertension (PH) with a potential to transform the field. Letters of intent (LOI) will be accepted until Saturday, March 13, 2021.
This program provides opportunities for individuals to affect the quality of medical care and improve the lives of patients with PH. The fund itself was created by Team PH; it provides awards of $50,000 to investigators during a 12-month period. The awards are chosen by the organization's Research Award Steering Committee based on scientific merit, originality, feasibility, and/or clinical applicability to the diagnosis and treatment of patients with PH.
The organization is thrilled to continue advancing progress to better treat and eventually cure PH. For the last two years, the organization has received an abundance of proposals from investigators world wide that targeted clinical application in translational science. Dr. Vineet Agrawal from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center received the award in 2019 for his proposal, "A Pathogenic Role for Natriuretic Peptide Receptor-C in Modulating Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction," and researcher Paula Menezes was awarded in 2020 for her proposal titled, "Living with Pulmonary Hypertension in Latin America: A Patient's Perspective."
This year, proposals must be deemed achievable within the one year time frame and within the noted fiscal allocation. Finalists will be notified on Wednesday, March 31. Eligibility extends not only to the United States, but also to countries who have an established Team PHenomenal Hope presence, including Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and South Africa. The winner of the award will be announced at Team PHenomenal Hope virtual Research Town Hall on Saturday, July 17.
To learn more about eligibility, the timeline of the application process, and to apply, visit http://www.teamphgrants.org. For any questions please email research@teamphenomenalhope.org or call 877-646-4673 extension 101.
