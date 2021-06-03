BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norbert Health, the new standard for contactless, multi-modal vital sign scanning, today announced the close of a $5M seed II round co-led by Serena Capital and HCVC. Exor, C4 Ventures, LDV Capital and Newlab also participated in the round, bringing Norbert Health's total funding to $8M. Norbert also announced they are accepting pre-orders for their flagship scanner for enterprise customers and applications for hospital and care center pilot opportunities.
Norbert Health technologies use smart sensing and data to help people more rapidly, easily and accurately measure their essential vital signs. Their flagship product is the first ambient scanner that can measure vital signs for anyone in a few seconds within a 6-ft range. Most solutions only measure temperature, but Norbert also senses cardiac and respiratory activity.
Businesses can use Norbert to unobtrusively screen employees and visitors in their lobby, on their shop floor and all throughout their space. Norbert will automatically notify staff when a high temperature is indicated. Hospitals and care centers will be able to use Norbert for automated check-in, in-room vital sign monitoring and post-discharge patient monitoring.
"We're building a future where nearly invisible health issues can be quickly detected, predicted, and as a result, addressed swiftly," said Alexandre Winter, co-founder and CEO. "Ambient scanning will profoundly speed up and ease vital sign monitoring in both business and medical environments at a time when health and wellness is front-of-mind for everyone. Even more, it can be used in places like post-ICU rooms or patient homes to detect life-threatening issues in real time. The opportunity is tremendous."
"We've built a strong thesis on data within the health-tech industry, and we have been looking for medical-grade technology robust enough to measure vital signs in a non-intrusive way," said Eric Gossart, principal at Serena Capital. "The benefits for both patients and professionals are clear. We've been impressed by the Norbert team's ambition and the breakthrough technology they are bringing to the market. With a solid team and a limitless market, we're proud to be part of the adventure."
Since their company launch, Norbert has been expanding their product, working with enterprise customers and piloting their devices in a number of hospitals and care centers. The latest round will help fund product development and manufacturing, team expansion and the integration of even more advanced features.
"Even before the pandemic, Norbert Health realized the importance and urgency of ambiently sensing health issues and illness in real-time," said Alexis Houssou, founder and managing partner at HCVC. "It's a life-changing pursuit. COVID has only amplified the need for mutli-modal monitoring in the marketplace, and we're thrilled to back Norbert."
Norbert Health was founded in 2019 and is located in New York, San Francisco and Paris.
