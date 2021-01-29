DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) in North American Healthcare Mobility, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes and interprets the effects of the entry of transportation network companies (TNCs) into the North American non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) market. TNCs and new market entrants have forced a transition from traditional NEMT to modernized healthcare mobility systems.

The market is growing at a rate that adds value to all segments that modernize legacy systems. In this shifting landscape, the largest mobility companies in North America are committed to carving out a niche for themselves by changing the way patients get to and from appointments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Healthcare Mobility Market - Overview
  • NEMT - Definition and Models
  • Healthcare Mobility Market - Statistics

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North American Healthcare Mobility Market

  • Healthcare Mobility Market - Segmentation
  • Healthcare Mobility Market - Commission Models
  • Healthcare Mobility Market - Key Competitors
  • Key Growth Metrics for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Growth Drivers for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Growth Driver Analysis for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Growth Restraints for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Growth Restraint Analysis for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Forecast Assumptions for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Revenue Forecast for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Revenue Forecast by Segment, North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis for the North American Healthcare Mobility Market
  • Healthcare Mobility Market - value chain
  • TNC Disruption of NEMT

4. Market Segment Overview

  • Brokers
  • Tech Platforms
  • NEMT Providers - TNCs

5. Company profiles

  • LogistiCare
  • MTM, Inc.
  • Veyo, LLC
  • Access2Care
  • Southeastrans
  • Uber Health
  • Lyft business

6. Regulatory and Competitive Environment

  • Regulatory Timeline
  • Competitive Environment
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Companies to Action - SWOT Analysis
  • Key Findings

7. Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Broker Technology Integration for Improved Service Quality and Market Control, 2020
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Tech Platforms Must Focus on Strategic Partnerships for Network and Market Growth, 2020
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - TNC Prioritization of NEMT for Consistent Revenue Streams, 2020

8. Next Steps

