Today Show's Carson Daly has new low-back pain procedure, Intracept, available in Grapevine and Fort Worth, Texas, with spine care team at North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The breakthrough back procedure that is making the news and is now helping TODAY host Carson Daly also helps many Dallas/Forth Worth community members through the team at North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center.

Highlights of the novel procedure, Intracept by Relievant, include:

  • Same-day, minimally invasive procedure with a quick recovery that treats pain at the source.
  • Offers long-term pain reduction and function improvement shown five years post-procedure.*
  • Decreases opioid use and pain injection use long-term.*
  • Very high patient satisfaction rate.*

"At North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center, we believe in giving people the best possible options for their unique concerns, which includes leading-edge techniques like Intracept," says fellowship-trained and double-board-certified as an interventional spine and pain physician, Dr. Melissa Murphy. "Low back pain is a common and growing problem, and Intracept is a small procedure that can provide a big impact on improving lifestyle and function."

Find out more about Intracept and back pain care options available in the Dallas/Forth Worth area by visiting with a specialist at North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center. Patients in need of spine and pain-related care can call (817) 481-2121 for an appointment or visit http://www.ntxortho.com to learn more.

*Fischgrund J, Rhyne A, Macadaeg K, et al. Long-term outcomes following intraosseous basivertebral nerve ablation for the treatment of chronic low back pain: 5-year treatment arm results from a prospective randomized double-blind sham-controlled multi-center study. Eur Spine J. 2020;29(8):1925-34. doi.org/10.1007/s00586-020-06448-x

Media Contact

Mackenzie Groff, North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center, 4029837257, mackenzie@venel.com

 

SOURCE North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.