LA JOLLA, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday April 3rd, Northcentral University's Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) program received candidacy status from the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME), the national organization that grants accreditation to graduate degree programs. The acceptance of the MHA program into CAHME Candidacy demonstrates the School Health Sciences' commitment to continuous quality improvement through a focus on attaining CAHME accreditation.
The School of Health Sciences voluntarily committed to participating in a plan of continuous improvement and is actively progressing toward the status of accreditation. Candidate status does not guarantee eventual accredited status.
"We are thrilled that we have the opportunity to demonstrate that our program meets the CAHME standards for quality and rigor," said Dr. Laurie Shanderson, PhD, FACHE, Dean of the School of Health Sciences. "We are proud of our programs and our faculty who have dedicated themselves to ensuring our students have a valuable learning experience."
Northcentral University's MHA program, launched in December of 2017 and focuses on competencies found within the National Center for Healthcare Leadership and Core Competencies for Interprofessional Collaborative Practice found in the Interprofessional Educational Collaborative.
About Northcentral University
Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online, and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, education, and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in marriage and family therapy, technology and health sciences.
Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 985 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 100, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001, wscuc.org. For more information, visit www.ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.
About CAHME:
CAHME serves the public interest by advancing the quality of graduate healthcare management education in the United States and Canada. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a professional master's degree in healthcare management education. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers that ensure the integrity of healthcare management education. For more information, visit: Cahme.org