MONROE, La., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has partnered with the Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 (VFW Post 1809) as the title sponsor of the VFW Post 1809 Veterans Freedom Run 5K, an event set for Saturday, November 13 at 8 a.m. starting at Flying Tiger Brewery in downtown Monroe.
NEDHSA title sponsorship is one facet of its Operation Leave No Veteran Behind initiative to increase its service efforts towards the veteran population and meet the needs that stem from combat, training, and traumatic and stress-generating settings.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the agency has always worked to create opportunities for citizens of northeast Louisiana to engage in healthy activities and learn about the interconnectedness of their mental health and physical health.
"Fitness plays a vital role in mental and physical health. And when coupled with proper nutrition and exercise, is a strong predictor of overall population health outcomes," Dr. Sizer said. "Becoming the title sponsor for the Freedom Run is one of our many ways of showing our veterans that we are willing to serve, advocate, and support them in any way they need us."
Dr. Sizer said data shows that heart disease, obesity, and other physical illnesses are often comorbidities of trauma, stress, mental illness, and tobacco use, and added that the agencies understanding of "this level of comprehensive population wellness is at the core of the agency's focus towards providing behavioral, primary, and negative social determinant mitigating programs and services."
"We will do our part to ensure that our brave military veterans receive quality mental health, addictive disorder, primary care, and related social supports such as housing, employment, and food," Dr. Sizer said. "No military veteran should ever be abandoned, alone, suicidal, hungry, or homeless. They should have a safety net that meets their needs."
VFW Post 1809 Commander Christopher LeGuin said the partnership with the NEDHSA helps the Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 by giving Veterans a local resource for mental and physical health.
"NEDHSA's Operation Leave No Veteran Behind initiative enables Veterans to receive the care they seek for mental health, addictive disorder, and primary care at a nearby location, and provides related social supports such as housing, employment, and food," LeGuin said. "Having this resource available close by makes veterans feel like they can readily reach out to receive help and refuge from combat stresses and traumas, as well as receive coping mechanisms for everyday life."
LeGuin added: "Going forward, VFW Post 1809 will ensure the information on this local resource is available to Veterans who may need local care for themselves or their families."
To register for the VFW Post 1809 Veterans Freedom Run 5K, please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Monroe/VeteransofForeignWarsFreedomRun
To view the Northeast Delta HSA Operation Leave No Veteran Behind Resource Guide, please visit: https://nedeltahsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Veteran-Resource-Guide.pdf
