MONROE, La., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA), its prevention and wellness department, and the University of Louisiana Monroe's (ULM) Pi Sigma Epsilon collaborated on a marketing campaign to reduce underage drinking among college-age students and younger in Ouachita and Franklin parishes.
The campaign stems from the Louisiana Partnerships for Success II (LaPFS II) project that focuses exclusively on addressing underage drinking behaviors, consequences, and risk factors among 9-20-year-olds.
Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, NEDHSA executive director, said agreements like this are ideal for both sides as it plants the message and mission in the target audience's hands and helps the students build their professional experience.
"We recognize that building sustainable relationships with students and faculty amplifies the message of alcohol's negative effect," Dr. Sizer said. "Proactively responding to what is occurring in our region is how we build a unified Northeast Louisiana, where individuals are thriving and reaching their full human potential."
The 2019 Louisiana Core Alcohol and Drug Survey measured alcohol and drug usage and attitudes and perceptions among college students at two and four-year institutions. It found that 76.2 percent of college students consumed alcohol in the past year, 53.2 percent of students under 21 consumed alcohol within 30 days of being surveyed, and 28.6 percent reported binge drinking in the previous two weeks.
ULM's students created content for NEDHSA to distribute through social media and publish on billboards. The students also distributed the content through their respective networks.
ULM Marketing Instructor Melissa Kiper said the collaboration allowed the students to gain experience by working on a marketing campaign from beginning to end.
"I enjoyed seeing them collaborate and letting their creativity shine," Kiper said. "We appreciate the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority for this opportunity."
Dr. Zach Moore, assistant professor of marketing at ULM, said the partnership between NEDHSA and ULM's Pi Sigma Epsilon is the embodiment of the University's mission to transform the lives of our students while having a positive impact in the Northeast Louisiana community.
"We are very grateful for the team at NEDHSA's mentorship of our students and their willingness to allow our students to engage in the transformative work they do for our community," Dr. Moore said.
Helen Davila, ULM senior marketing major and Pi Sigma Epsilon president, said this project taught her the dangers of underage drinking and "how important it is to spread awareness on the issue."
"I had a lot of fun working on this project," Davila said, "and I'm thankful NEDHSA allowed us to show our creativity through these ads."
NEDHSA and ULM will continue to collaborate and build a unified region where individuals thrive and reach their full human potential.
