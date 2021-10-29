MONROE, La., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority was awarded the three-year Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International re-accreditation in October 2021. CARF is an independent, accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. This latest accreditation is the third three-year accreditation that the international accrediting body has given to NEDHSA.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the accreditation shows that the agency is committed to continuous improvement and increasing overall population health in northeast Louisiana "through the integration of our prevention and wellness, developmental disability, and behavioral and primary health integration services."
"Our commitment to mitigating negative social determinants of health, or those social factors that drive many clients to safety-net programs and services is being noticed, commended, and modeled," Dr. Sizer said. "What we are doing organizationally is the future direction of health service delivery in Louisiana, and we are laser-focused on perfecting our integrated care model and fully executing our strategic plan on behalf of our region's people."
CARF surveyed the following NEDHSA programs: intensive outpatient treatment: substance use disorders/addictions (adults); outpatient treatment: mental health (adults); outpatient treatment: mental health (children and adolescents); outpatient treatment: substance use disorders/addictions (adults), and; outpatient treatment: substance use disorders/addictions (children and adolescents).
CARF cited in the Accreditation Decision that NEDHSA is "very invested in its community."
"During the pandemic, NEDHSA has provided many services remotely to meet the needs of the persons served and has developed the related policies, procedures, and training," CARF wrote.
CARF also recognized the agency's integrated health services as NEDHSA offers persons served access to outpatient and inpatient services for behavioral health, substance abuse, addiction disorders and provides persons with access to prevention and wellness programs and other services aimed at treating the whole person. NEDHSA's integrated care further addresses the social and socioeconomic needs of the persons served, including housing, transportation, employment, and primary healthcare needs.
NEDHSA Director of Compliance Janice Rogers said NEDHSA could not have secured the accreditation without each staff member of the agency "and the invaluable contribution each person made throughout this process."
"The teamwork displayed during the CARF survey was exemplary and commendable," Rogers said. "Our success has allowed us to demonstrate the excellence Northeast Delta Human Services Authority exemplifies daily. We have set a benchmark and are a source of inspiration for all future CARF surveys."
NEDHSA continues to invest in the 12-parish region it serves by meeting the needs of the vulnerable populations it serves. NEDHSA will be launching a mobile app that consolidates its agency's services and resources, along with its partners, as part of the agency's Rise Above Stigma campaign. The agency will also use population health data and technological advancements to improve its integrated health model and has an agency goal of being completely integrated and paperless across all internal departments by July 1, 2022.
Dr. Sizer added: "We are dedicated to serving our region with innovative practices, operational excellence, and continuous learning. This accreditation demonstrates our staff's commitment to our vision, mission, and tenets."
Media Contact
DeRon Talley, Northeast Delta HSA, 318-237-9973, deron.talley@la.gov
SOURCE Northeast Delta HSA