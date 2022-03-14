MONROE, La., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has developed the infrastructure to expand pharmacy solutions to citizens in Louisiana's Delta as part of its Integrated Healthcare model.
The Integrated Healthcare system NEDHSA built will ensure that vulnerable populations in northeast Louisiana have access to the care they need, no matter where they enter the healthcare system.
The integrated model goes further than traditional clinical models and addresses negative social determinants of health. Specifically, the agency has added housing, food, education, transportation, workforce development, and prevention and wellness strategies to its service options. It also includes working collaboratively with regional education, business, faith-based, veterans, seniors, and regional city municipalities and parish governments.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, the agency's visionary, said the agency is committed to continuous improvement and increasing overall population health in northeast Louisiana "through the integration of once fragmented prevention and wellness, developmental disability, and behavioral and primary health care services."
"We developed this pharmacy infrastructure so that our patients, staff, provider networks, and the entire region will be able to obtain cost-effective medications as part of our holistic behavioral and primary health care delivery system," Dr. Sizer said. "Our expanded pharmaceutical capacity will enable better patient medication management, safety and compliance, and prescriber coordination regionally."
NEDHSA Director of Integrated Care Janice Rogers said expanding and fully integrating the pharmaceutical needs of NEDHSA clients and citizens in the community increases the agency's potential to address care directly provided to clients.
"Clients' use of our pharmacy services will help us to track agency outcomes that are intended to improve the overall quality of life for those who elect this service," Rogers said. "Ultimately, I hope that we can educate clients on their treatment regimen and empower them to make decisions regarding the benefits and direction of their treatment regimen."
This expansion of services also strengthens NEDHSA's opioid abuse and misuse work. Since the start of the pandemic, approximately two in five U.S. adults have reported symptoms of anxiety and depression, up from one in five before COVID-19, and overdose deaths from opioids have hit new highs.
Dr. Sizer added, "What we are doing as an agency is the future direction of health service delivery in Louisiana, and we are laser-focused on perfecting our integrated care model and fully executing our strategic plan on behalf of our region's people. This is the promise I made to the region's people nearly nine years ago."
