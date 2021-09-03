MONROE, La., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces its partnership as the title sponsor of the K-104 FM Tailgate Show, a northeast Louisiana high school football pre-game radio segment. Through the sponsorship of The Tailgate Show, NEDHSA increases its reach to support high school students and their families and brings awareness to its mental health, addictive disorder, developmental disability, and prevention and wellness services.
Every Friday night for the last 26 years, high school football fans have turned to K-104 for the most comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams. The K-104 Scoreboard & Tailgate Show also has more than 27,000 social media followers that will feature NEDHSA weekly.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said this partnership is consistent with the agency's current work "to improve overall health outcomes in our region, especially using sports as a unique way for us to talk about and demonstrate our health and wellness services."
"The Tailgate Show's platform and audience are consistent with our regional K-12 prevention and clinical initiatives," Dr. Sizer said. "We have a number of developmentally appropriate strategies currently in place to help mitigate mental illness, addiction, suicide, tobacco usage, and more for pre-k to high school students and their families."
As the exclusive sponsor, NEDHSA will be featured weekly in an interview segment to share information about services, resources, and initiatives used to transform the lives of the citizens in the 12-parish region it serves. NEDHSA will also be the presenter of The Tailgate Show's weekly Impact Player of the Week Award.
The Tailgate Show co-host Clay Parker said they are "glad to have Northeast Delta HSA back as our title sponsor."
"NEDHSA's programs and resources for teens as well as adults across our community are so important and needed," Parker said. "The Tailgate Show is a great platform to bring more awareness to their programs and services, and we are excited to be a part of it."
Tune in to the Northeast Delta HSA Tailgate Show every Friday at 5 p.m. broadcasting LIVE only on K-104 FM.
