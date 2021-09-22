MONROE, La., Sep. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces its Annual Impact Report for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (FY2021), a document highlighting the agency's service in fulfilling its mission to Northeast Louisiana.
NEDHSA Board of Directors Chairman Michael K. Shipp said he expresses his support and gratitude for the "continuing innovation, creation of partnerships and development of evidence-based practices in fulfilling the agency's mission."
"Despite the many unanticipated and disruptive events associated with COVID-19 the past year, the agency continued to provide services and programs that transformed the lives of persons living in our region," Shipp said. "The agency has recognized the changing needs of our recipients and the challenges of providing services in a pandemic environment by creating innovative programs and methods of providing services."
The report reveals NEDHSA's work in its 12-parish service area, where it delivered outpatient behavioral health clinical services to more than 1,300 clients. In working with its funded Network of Care partnerships, NEDHSA served nearly 2,600 clients in inpatient facilities.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said that as part of their vision to be a catalyst for change and innovation in Northeast Louisiana, "we worked to form strong partnerships with others who share common goals as we all seek to solve a similar set of societal problems."
"Every day, our agency works to transform the lives of the citizens in our region struggling with mental health, addiction, developmental disabilities, and those negative social factors that contribute to pain and suffering, such as housing instability, high unemployment, food insecurities, poor education, and transportation challenges, to name a few," Dr. Sizer said. "Our annual report shows the value of our model and how it works to improve population health in our region."
The Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Behavioral Health, selected NEDHSA as a grantee awarded site to implement the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Grant "Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Healthcare" (PIPBHC). The awarded funds allowed NEDHSA to expand its existing integrated care model, and in FY2021, it provided 459 services through PIPBHC to 287 clients.
The report reveals that NEDHSA reviewed more than 450 applications for developmental disability eligibility, provided oversight, including certification and accountability to over 1,200 Medicaid Waiver participants, and provided Act-378 Program Services to 564 individuals. NEDHSA also provided prevention and wellness services and education in FY2021, including completing around 800 SYNAR compliance checks, distributing 535 NARCAN kits, and disseminating substance abuse prevention and treatment information to more than 404,339 residents of Louisiana.
Dr. Sizer said the integration of behavioral and primary health is critical to "our ability to help mitigate complex health problems experienced by many in our region."
"With the incorporation of our evidence-based prevention and social determinants of health initiatives, we are well on our way to improving population health outcomes in Northeast Louisiana," Dr. Sizer said.
The report also shows NEDHSA's client satisfaction and outcomes for FY2021, indicating high client satisfaction rates, with 99% of clients stating they would continue NEDHSA services and would recommend NEDHSA's clinics and services to them their family, friends, and others. Over 90% of surveyed existing adult clients seen in NEDHSA outpatient clinics reported reduced alcohol and drug use, and over 60% of adult clients reported better management of depression, anxiety, anger, and psychoticism. More than 55% of existing clients and over 65% of newly-enrolled clients in FY2021 reported compliance with their prescribed medications.
Dr. Sizer added, "We will continue to innovate, integrate, form committed partnerships, be a catalyst for, and inspire those we serve. We understand the importance of our work in the lives of so many individuals, families, and communities in Louisiana's Delta."
To view the annual report - click here: Northeast Delta Human Services Authority FY 2021 Annual Impact Report
