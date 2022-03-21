MONROE, La., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will bring awareness to underage drinking, drug use, mental health, and more among the teenage population in northeast Louisiana in a two-hour Virtual Youth Summit event on March 25, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The virtual event will be available for participation via zoom and Facebook Live.
The theme for the Youth Summit is "We L.I.T. (Leaders In Training)," which will focus on the impact youth can make in the community and help them understand the power within themselves. This event aims to raise awareness of underage drinking and help youth recognize their power for positive change.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said this event continues the momentum of what the agency has been doing with its prevention and wellness initiatives and its Rise Above Stigma work.
"We are taking action against those social determinants of health we know exist in our communities and are negatively impacting our children and youth," Dr. Sizer said. "Events like this can help reduce childhood trauma, youth drug and alcohol addiction, suicide attempts, school truancy, and ultimately graduation rates. And even more so, events like this can create more productive citizens who have been transformed and inspired by what we've started."
As part of NEDHSA's continued effort to build a unified community where individuals thrive and reach their full human potential, targeting adolescents plays a crucial role in accomplishing that.
The Youth Summit will feature keynote speaker Louisiana-based Gospel Hip-Hop/ R&B artist Al "big AL" Cherry, a family man, motivational speaker, and preacher.
There will also be local influencers and motivational speakers to share transformational words of encouragement and empowerment, such as the 2022 Miss University of Louisiana Monroe Asja Jordan and Raven Thissel.
Dr. Sizer added: "We understand youth and young adults are looking for authenticity and a place to belong. They are looking for genuine connections to be able to express their hopes, fears, and dreams freely."
To register and participate in the event, visit youthsummit2022.eventbrite.com.
