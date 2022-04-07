Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host its third JiggAerobics event on April 14 at 6 p.m. at Forsythe Park in Monroe. This event is part of its #getfitHSA initiative that supports the NEDHSA's integrated care model to increase access to healthy activities and inform communities about staying fit and active.
MONROE, La., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host its third JiggAerobics event on April 14 at 6 p.m. at Forsythe Park in Monroe. This event is part of its #getfitHSA initiative that supports the NEDHSA's integrated care model to increase access to healthy activities and inform communities about staying fit and active.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said this event provides a fun and upbeat activity for individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Additionally, he said it exposes regional citizens to "valuable information concerning the importance of personal wellness and holistic mental, physical, and spiritual health."
"We know physical fitness plays a critical role in positive health outcomes. So, when we combine our physical fitness initiatives with our prosocial mental health and primary healthcare mitigation strategies, we can expect to see overall regional population health improvements," Dr. Sizer said. "By hosting events like JiggAerobics, we are providing an opportunity for citizens of northeast Louisiana to further learn about the interconnectedness of their mental health, physical health, and spiritual well-being."
Dr. Sizer said data shows that heart disease, obesity, and other physical illnesses are correlated with various forms of trauma, stress, and mental illness.
JiggAerobics will be led by LaDonte Lotts, better known as "Mr. Get Right." Lotts founded JiggAerobics as a dance-based fitness program that fuses "jigging," an energetic Louisiana dance style, with Lotts' own personal dance moves and numerous plyometric exercises.
Lotts said he's had some great opportunities throughout the state and country hosting JiggAerobics events and is excited to be back in northeast Louisiana.
"JiggAerobics has provided me with an amazing opportunity to bring physical and mental wellness to every person I encounter," Lotts said. "Your health is your wealth, and I want you to invest wisely."
Dr. Sizer said finding innovative ways to help solve significant societal problems "is at the heart of what we do."
"We consistently work to understand the unique health care needs of the citizens of northeast Louisiana. And once we understand the needs and wishes of the people, we actively put programs and services in place to help meet people where they are," Dr. Sizer said.
Register for Jiggaerobics at https://nedhsa_jiggaerobics_2022.eventbrite.com
For more information, contact DeRon Talley at (318) 237-9973 or email deron.talley@la.gov.
Media Contact
DeRon Talley, Northeast Delta HSA, 318-237-9973, deron.talley@la.gov
SOURCE Northeast Delta HSA