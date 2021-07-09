MONROE, La., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host its second JiggAerobics event on July 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. This event is part of its #getfitHSA initiative that supports the NEDHSA's integrated care model to increase access to healthy activities and inform communities about the importance of staying fit and active.
JiggAerobics will be led by LaDonte Lotts, better known as "Mr. Get Right." Lotts founded JiggAerobics as a dance-based fitness program that fuses "jigging," an energetic Louisiana dance style, with Lotts' own personal dance moves and numerous plyometric exercises.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Montiec A. Sizer said this event provides a fun and upbeat activity for individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Additionally, he said it exposes them to "valuable information about the importance of personal wellness in mind, body, and spirit."
"Fitness plays a vital role in mental health and, when coupled with proper exercise, is a strong predictor of positive health outcomes," Dr. Sizer said. "By hosting events like JiggAerobics, we are providing an opportunity for citizens of northeast Louisiana to engage in healthy activities and learn about the interconnectedness of their mental health and physical health."
Dr. Sizer said data shows that heart disease, obesity, and other physical illnesses are comorbidities of trauma, stress, mental illness, and tobacco use.
"Our understanding of this level of comprehensive wellness is the foundation of our integrated care model," Dr. Sizer said.
In 2020, NEDHSA hosted its first JiggAerobics event, and hundreds of participants attended.
Lotts said he's had some great opportunities throughout the state and country hosting JiggAerobic events and is excited to be back in northeast Louisiana.
"JiggAerobics has provided me with an amazing opportunity to bring physical and mental wellness to every person I encounter," Lotts said. "Your health is your wealth, and I want you to invest wisely."
This event is another layer to NEDHSA's Integrative Behavioral Health and Primary Care Model, which ensures that citizens in the region have access to the care they need, no matter where they enter the health care system.
This nationally recognized model includes collaborative work with regional partners in prevention, education, business, and regional municipalities and parishes. It helps NEDHSA create opportunities to reduce barriers to quality healthcare that arise from negative societal health determinants such as poverty, joblessness, and access to adequate housing.
Dr. Sizer said finding innovative ways to help solve significant societal problems "is at the heart of what we do."
"We consistently work to understand the unique health care needs of the citizens of northeast Louisiana and actively put programs and services in place that meet citizens' needs and fill healthcare gaps," Dr. Sizer said.
