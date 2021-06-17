MONROE, La., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority's (NEDHSA) Faith Partnership Initiative engages faith-based communities to combat mental illness and addiction in northeast Louisiana. NEDHSA created partnerships with faith leaders and their congregations because they are uniquely positioned in society to help further NEDHSA's efforts to stabilize traditional mental health services. Additionally, NEDHSA wants to educate, equip and provide resources to faith leaders to address substance abuse, prevention, support, and recovery needs in their congregations.
The Faith Partnership Initiative provides opportunities for faith leaders to learn how to address mental illness and substance abuse issues within their own families, congregations, and communities. NEDHSA launched a series of training sessions, conferences, and workshops to help faith leaders develop and sustain congregational ministry teams and provide them the tools to make it easy.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said one single organization could not address the multitude of services needed when helping individuals affected by mental health, substance abuse, or co-occurring disorders.
"Government cannot solve complex societal problems alone," Dr. Sizer said." However, we understand the role faith-based organizations play in health promotion and disease prevention efforts. When we combine evidence-based treatment with faith, our region's people gain a greater sense of purpose, belonging, and hope."
Since its inception, NEDHSA has had a faith-based focus in its delivery of services through outreach and promotion. Through a partnership with Balance, Empowerment, Accountability, and Multiculturalism (BEAM, LLC), NEDHSA recruits houses of worship and conducts pre-health assessments, blood pressure, and wellness screenings, along with the Physical Activity Readiness Questionnaire (PAR-Q).
In addition to the health and wellness initiatives, each participant is also pre-screened using the Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) for Substance Abuse Annual Questionnaire and the Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) Questionnaire for adults. These questionnaires are used to appropriately refer and offer assistance to the nearest NEDHSA health clinic.
Dr. Sizer said this is another extension of "our overall integrated care model."
"We're using these evidence-based practices as a way to strengthen our efforts toward reducing negative social determinants of health," Dr. Sizer said.
NEDHSA also partnered with New Living Word Ministries (NLW) as an outreach hub to reduce and prevent HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, and C for out-of-treatment drug users. Through NLW, NEDHSA can provide harm reduction services to high-risk individuals in the community through education, hands-on referrals, linkages, and personal advocacy to access services and resources.
"Collaborating with local houses of worship allows us to connect these individuals with the resources and tools available to help them," Dr. Sizer said. "It's a natural longstanding social support system."
Additionally, NEDHSA has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Behavior Health to further execute its reach through Tonja Myles, a certified peer support specialist.
Myles said it takes a faith-based approach to substance abuse recovery, and she will assist NEDHSA with technical assistance and training to the faith community in northeast Louisiana.
Myles added that she's been watching the work of NEDHSA for several years and is excited to partner with an agency that "wants to help all people."
"I'm grateful to be a part of what Northeast Delta HSA is doing to serve this region," Myles said. "I know first-hand how important faith is in any recovery, and this will allow us to take it to the next level."
Media Contact
DeRon Talley, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, 318-237-9973, deron.talley@la.gov
SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority