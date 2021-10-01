ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northgate González Market, California's premier Latino-themed grocery chain, introduced this week the honorees of the 2nd Annual JUNTOS Award.
Northgate Market's Hispanic Heritage Month JUNTOS campaign recognizes 20 community leaders who are giving back to the community and awards $40,000 to nonprofits in their name.
"When my family opened the doors to Northgate Market 41 years ago, we made a commitment to give back and place as a priority the health and wellness of the communities we serve," said Miguel González, co-president of the company. "We continue to honor this legacy with the JUNTOS Award. This year we are also paying tribute to many of our own store associates who stood as community heroes during the COVID shutdown."
In 2021, Northgate Market granted more than $650,000 and participated in nearly 1,000 nutrition/health events, partnering with more than 200 community organizations to help people with food insecurities. During the pandemic shut down in 2020, the company's foundation awarded $200,000 in scholarships.
The 2021 Honorees of the Northgate Market JUNTOS Award:
COMMUNITY PARTNERS:
Andrew Gonzalez, Champions for Health
Isabel Becerra, Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers
Milan De La Rocha, AltaMed Health Services Corp.
Andre Roberson, Power of One Foundation
Luis Patiño, Univision Los Angeles
Cherie Phipps, WAFC
POLITICAL LEADERS
Nelida Mendoza, City of Santa Ana Councilwoman
Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Harry Sidhu, Mayor of Anaheim
David Peñaloza, Mayor Pro Tem City of Santa Ana
Jim Perry, City of Riverside Councilman
NORTHGATE MARKET ASSOCIATES
Salvador Montes, Store Team Leader
Lorenzo Nava, Store Team Leader
Joshua González, Store Team Leader
Robert Esparza, Sr. Manager, Asset Protection Operations
Teresa Blanco, Director of Community Engagement and Wellness
Andrea González, Human Resources District 1 Leader
NORTHGATE MARKET VENDORS
Erick Coronado, Avocados from Mexico
Lori McPeck, General Mills
Eva Woodby, Uetek Corporation
Nonprofit Organizations receiving the cash awards include Rosie's Garage & Advance on to College; Autism Social Inland Empire; San Gabriel Mission & Rosemead Pony Baseball; Nueva Esperanza; Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers; Community Foundation of Orange; Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times; City of Hope; Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County; Santa Ana College Foundation & WISEPlace; Healthy Kids Happy Faces; The Eli Home, Inc.; Jaguar Foundation; and Arlington Temporary Assistance.
Visit https://northgatemarket.com/juntos to learn more about the program and how these community heroes are making an impact.
Contact: Stephen Chavez, stephen@chavezpr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northgate-gonzalez-market-announces-2nd-annual-juntos-award-honorees-301389716.html
SOURCE Northgate Market