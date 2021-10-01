Northgate Gonzalez Market celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month honoring 20 community leaders giving back to the community with its JUNTOS Award. The grocer is granting $40,000 to local nonprofits in the honorees’ name. From top to bottom: Eva Woodby from Uetek Corporation, Erick Coronado from Avocados from Mexico, Cherie Phipps from Western Association Food Chains, Isabel Becerra from Coalition of Orange County Community Health, Andrew Gonzalez from Champions for Health, Luis Patiño from Univision Los Angeles, Andre Roberson from Power of One Foundation, Milan de la Rocha from AltaMed Health Services Corp., and Nelida Mendoza from the City of Santa Ana.