CHICAGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Medicine recently launched the Gender Pathways Program, a clinical program for transgender and gender non-binary individuals providing supportive medical services, from gender-affirming primary care to complex multidisciplinary surgeries.
Working with members of the transgender community to garner their input on their specific healthcare needs, the program offers coordinated care by more than a dozen Northwestern Medicine physicians in obstetrics and gynecology, urology, reproductive endocrinology and infertility, internal medicine and family medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
The program is sponsored by the Northwestern Medicine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Division. Feminizing and masculinizing facial, top and bottom surgeries are offered as well as connections for hormone therapy, primary care, preventive health screenings and laser hair removal.
"We want to make Northwestern Medicine the medical home for as many people as possible, not just providing transition-related surgery but lifelong, supportive and safe care," said Sumanas Wanant Jordan, MD, a plastic surgeon specializing in gender affirming surgery and transgender healthcare. "Whether it's surgical transition, general gynecology, fertility counseling, internal medicine, social work or psychology, we have trusted colleagues in each of those medical subspecialties who can provide affirming, thoughtful care."
Jazz McGinnis, LCSW, is the program coordinator with Gender Pathways who works with the program's patients to provide social work assessments and coordinate their care between departments. McGinnis is also working to support inclusive, comfortable care for transgender and gender non-binary patients throughout the health system.
"We are being thoughtful that the entire system and the spaces in the hospital are as affirming as possible, in addition to providing high-quality surgery," McGinnis said. "We are really trying to be intentional about our multidisciplinary team. We show patients we are all on the same page and here to support them as a whole person."
The Gender Pathways program will also offer research, advocacy and education about transgender or gender non-binary individuals within the health care space.
"Things came together for our program at a great time," said Dr. Jordan, an assistant professor of surgery (plastic surgery) at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "State and local governments are coming together to promote transgender rights, and we have a number of providers who want to make sure trans healthcare is a priority. That said, we have a lot of work ahead of us. We are doing everything at the highest level to meet the needs of our patients."
To make an appointment with the Gender Pathways Program, call 312.926.3866 or click here.
