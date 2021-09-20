NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark G. Albert, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a solo practice Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and Director of the renowned Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship.
Dr. Albert earned his Bachelor of Arts from The University of Pennsylvania and his Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Medicine. He was a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery resident and then chief resident at the University of Massachusetts Residency Program and then completed an aesthetic plastic surgery fellowship at The Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital.
Since completing his training, Dr. Albert has served on many national plastic surgery committees and is currently a committee Chair for the Aesthetic Society. He has co-authored 12 journal articles and 2 rhinoplasty book chapters in peer-reviewed publications. He has shared his expertise through many scientific and academic presentations, all focused on advancing the field of plastic surgery. He has also shared his surgical talents with those in need during three separate surgical mission trips to Ecuador and Peru.
Dr. Albert is a frequent guest on Sirius XM Radio's Doctor Radio to discuss aesthetic plastic surgery and he regularly teaches fellow plastic surgeons as an invited faculty member at The Aesthetic Society Annual Meeting, The Cutting Edge Aesthetic Surgery Symposium, and The QMP Endonasal Rhinoplasty Symposium.
