MOBILE, Ala., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Cunningham Bounds would like to announce that it is actively investigating claims about eye damage linked to Elmiron®, which is primarily composed of pentotan polysulfate sodium (PPS). With a nationwide reputation for winning billions on behalf of injury victims, Cunningham Bounds is ready to represent eye injury victims in lawsuits against Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Elmiron®.
In May 2018, a peer-reviewed clinical study in Opthalmology first suggested that there was a link between PPS exposure and "pigmentary maculopathy," a progressive eye disorder that leads to vision loss and blindness. Over the last two years, several other clinical studies have connected long-term use of Elmiron® – the only drug currently approved to treat a bladder condition called interstitial cystitis – with pigmentary maculopathy. In June 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals even added a warning label to Elmiron® acknowledging the risk to users.
Common side effects associated with pigmentary maculopathy:
- Dark spots in vision field
- Difficulty reading or adjusting to dim lighting
- Loss of color perception
- Persistent eye strain during reading and other activities
- Blurred vision, particularly in the central vision field
- Blindness
Because PPS is the only known cause of pigmentary maculopathy, this condition is often misdiagnosed as age-related macular degeneration or pattern dystrophy, making it harder for eye injury victims to get the treatment they need. If you or your loved ones have taken Elmiron® and developed vision loss or blindness, you could be entitled to pursue a lawsuit against Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
