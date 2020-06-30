HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteworth, a first-of-its-kind Digital Healthcare platform for modernizing Digital Medicine delivery operations, today announced the addition of Jennifer Haas to its executive leadership team. In her new role as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Haas will be in charge of leading companywide sales, channel partnerships, business development, marketing and social media including profit and loss management. She will also be responsible for the end-to-end customer journey to bring Digital Healthcare Delivery into mainstream medicine.
"We are excited to bring Jennifer on board to help Noteworth steer our continued growth and go-to-market strategy as she will play a critical role in our efforts in building our brand and positioning the company as a dominant leader in the digital healthcare space," said Justin Williams, Co-founder and CEO of Noteworth. "We look forward to having Jennifer on board building on our momentum in delivering proactive holistic care across all current digital healthcare information silos."
In her previous roles, Jennifer has built and scaled high-performance teams focused on continuous improvement and transformative growth. For two decades, she has held progressive global leadership positions in Fortune 100 companies and start-ups in the technology and medical sectors. In her most recent role, Haas led a national Business Development team in a $1.6B segment of the $40B tech company Oracle. Haas also brings with her in depth experience with the healthcare market stemming from her time at GE Healthcare.
Throughout her career, Haas has a proven track record of achieving notable outcomes in her roles. She brings with her a deep understanding of the sales process, marketing, finance, deal sourcing, channel development and goal-oriented go-to-market strategy through to execution.
Noteworth understands the unique requirements clinicians face for ambulatory patients to address care delivery challenges around remote-patient monitoring, chronic care management, high-risk obstetrics, aging in place, congestive heart failure, and perioperative periods, among other areas. Noteworth's platform improves care coordination and provides a differentiated and better experience for patients, leading to better clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare systems.
About Noteworth
Noteworth, a Digital Healthcare Delivery SaaS pioneer, modernizes digital medicine delivery operations. Our innovative cloud-based, HIPAA compliant, platform provides unprecedented healthcare data collection, assessment and proactive intervention for remote patient monitoring, condition management, home health, behavioral health, telemedicine and care coordination as well as patient engagement. Noteworth enriches the ambulatory patient experience and allows clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses by easily and effectively producing and managing the data that confirms superior clinical outcomes, reducing cost of care and improving patient safety and satisfaction while also satisfying government regulations. Noteworth is a privately held company headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
