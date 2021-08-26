MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notting Hill Risk Retention Group, LLC, an innovative RRG providing insurance for the long-term care industry, today announced the launch of a Healthcare Facilities Program designed specifically to provide accessible and affordable coverage in a volatile market.
With reinsurance by Lloyd's of London and an "A" rating by Demotech, this program is underwritten and distributed by Pioneer Programs through agents and brokers. Created by industry experts to meet the needs of skilled nursing, residential care, assisted living and independent living facilities as well as home care and hospice facilities, the program offers professional and general liability coverage with limits of $1 million per occurrence and $3 million aggregate, subject to a policy aggregate for multiple locations.
"This new program is designed for long-term care facilities to secure insurance as coverage options shrink and costs rise, as well as those who are already paying too much for their current coverage," said Carole Fleischman, president at Pioneer Programs. "By combining Notting Hill's customized coverage with a strong risk management approach designed to mitigate exposure, we have found we can underwrite nearly any risk with great flexibility, even in this hard market."
The program offers:
- Tailored policy forms, limits and retentions to meet the unique needs of each facility
- Affordable pricing based on provided limits and selected retention
- Proactive risk management approach to help protect insureds against unique industry exposures
- Guidance and resources to manage and reduce exposures with a complimentary membership to RiskFit® powered by OmniSure
The program is available in the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and West Virginia. Plans are underway to expand nationally to meet demand.
Notting Hill Risk Retention Group, LLC
Notting Hill Risk Retention Group, LLC is a risk retention group formed to provide affordable and flexible insurance coverage to healthcare providers through tailored policy forms and limits, and self-insured retentions. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, Notting Hill's team provides more than 75 years of industry knowledge, as well as risk management, litigation management and best-in-class tools to help insureds mitigate risk. Reinsurance is provided by Lloyd's of London and claims handled by Premier Claims Management.
Pioneer Programs Insurance Solutions, LLC
Pioneer Programs Insurance Solutions, LLC is an insurance program administrator that builds and underwrites custom packages for certain industry segments. Its flagship program, Contractors' Choice, was created in 1996. Based in Pasadena, Calif., Pioneer Programs has relationships with top industry carriers, including Lloyd's of London. In administering each program, Pioneer Programs places a strong focus on loss control employing sophisticated risk management tools and forensic risk management that assist in assessing risks and helping policyholders mitigate those risks.
