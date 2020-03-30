WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noura B. Moussa, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist in the field of Medicine as a General and Cosmetic Dentist at Davidson Dental Associates.
Offering her services at 1990 K St NW, Dr. Moussa has gained esteemed recognition in her community for being a relatable, kind, and gentle dentist. With over seven years of professional excellence, she is adept at general and cosmetic dentistry such as veneers, implant restoration and Invisalign.
Devoted to offering top quality dental work, Dr. Moussa aims to always remain up to date. She is constantly learning more about dentistry and the human body, searching for effective, accurate methods of good oral care. Holding the highest ethical standards, she treats each patient like family and teaches them the importance of good oral care for overall healthy living.
In preparation for her career, Dr. Moussa received a Bachelor of Science (BS) from George Mason University, one of top 153 universities in the U.S. Furthering her education, she received a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the fifth oldest dental school, the College of Dentistry at Howard University. She is licensed to practice by the state board in the District of Columbia and Maryland.
To remain abreast of changes in her field, Dr. Moussa maintains affiliations with the American Dental Association (ADA), DC Dental Society (DCDS), and GWADS Study Club.
As a testament to Dr. Moussa's success, ADA nominated her for 10 Under 10 in 2018 and America Top Dentist recognized her from 2015 to 2018.
Dr. Moussa dedicates this recognition to her husband Sameh and children Yousef, Kareem, and Nada. She expresses gratitude to her parents Asma and Badie and mentor Dr. Terri Matthews at Howard University.
