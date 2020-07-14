ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George Sadowski, M.D., founder, and Chief Medical Officer for Nourishing Biologicals (NB), has published a revolutionary study, "Safety and Efficacy of a Novel Antiaging Skin Care Regimen Containing Nutraceuticals and Growth Factors on the Facial Skin of Women" in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.
The innovative study results can be viewed here: https://jcadonline.com/june-2020-digital-edition/
The original research analyzed the precise efficacy of nutraceuticals and growth factors on mature and damaged skin; results indicated significant, statistical improvements in skin hydration, firmness, elasticity, and lift. The study was compiled using FDA guidelines and the standard operating practices for unbiased screening and testing facilities.
Multiple clinical studies conducted in the past decade highlight the benefits of topically applied growth factors. Sadowski's study results show that skincare products with growth factors can switch on the genes responsible for fibroblast activity, turning up collagen production and making mature, aged, and damaged skin look brighter, healthier, and more refreshed.
Sadowski said, "NB products are formulated using a combination of active antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, natural oils, minerals, polysaccharides, botanicals, vitamins and growth factors – all designed to nourish and heal the skin."
Posttreatment patient efficacy surveys demonstrated significant improvement in skin hydration, firmness, skin elasticity, and skin lift, as well as positive trends toward wrinkle elimination and reduced pore size.
Patients reported:
- Decreased fine lines around eyes
- Increased facial hydration
- Increased facial softness
- Decreased sunspots/dark spots
- Overall increase of complexion health
About Nourishing Biologicals: NB is a science-based health and wellness company specializing in skincare solutions. Co-founders Dr. George Sadowski, M.D., and Andy Carlton drive NB innovations. Sadowski is a world-renowned surgeon and biologist; he created NB's skincare products using Nobel Prize-winning Growth Factor technology to support the repair of damaged skin, provide firmness, increase elasticity, and convey critical messages between cells relevant to skin's growth and healing. Learn more at https://nourishingbiologicals.com/