FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec.17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --NOVA ScriptsCentral has been recognized as a Health Quality Innovator for 2021. The Health Quality Innovator Awards is the annual awards program created by Health Quality Innovators (HQI) that recognizes and celebrates organization's that are using successful, evidence-based approaches to quality improvement.
NOVA ScriptsCentral was selected as a runner up in the Health Equity category for its COVID-19 health literacy efforts as part of its Educate Before You Medicate program. This award category recognizes organizations that have successfully implemented interventions to address disparities by race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status, geographic location, disability, and/or sexual orientation across a range of conditions.
"We're incredibly proud that our organizations efforts to provide culturally competent COVID-19 education has led us to be recognized as a 2021 Health Quality Innovator of the Year," said Donney John, Executive Director, NOVA ScriptsCentral. "This is truly a collaborative effort among an incredible team of people working to improve the health of this community."
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic there was lack of culturally appropriate information and a lot of misinformation that contributed to a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases among underserved communities. The culturally diverse staff and volunteers at NOVA ScriptsCentral worked diligently to vet resources from all over the world to make sure the information was correct and was available in multiple languages. They also developed a variety of infographics that helped to make information easier to understand for the community. NOVA ScriptsCentral soon became a go-to-resource for the community to find unbiased, easy to understand information about COVID-19.
Once the COVID-19 vaccine was closer to being approved the organization focused on educating the community about the vaccines since there was a lot of confusion about them. They leveraged their trusted community partnerships with faith-based groups, housing organizations, and others to collaborate with the health department and Alexandria Compounding Pharmacy an independent pharmacy partner to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
Overall, NOVA ScriptsCentral was able to touch over 10,000 lives through all our services while promoting the role pharmacists and pharmacy team members can have in the community. NOVA ScriptsCentral is committed to tackling health disparities by developing innovative ways to address health literacy and promote culturally competent care.
About NOVA ScriptsCentral
NOVA ScriptsCentral provides quality, integrated pharmaceutical care and medication access for low-income, uninsured patients in Northern Virginia. Founded on the principle that everyone should be able to access quality, affordable health care regardless of their socio-economic background, the NSC model is based on best practices research and focuses on economies of scale, with all partner clinics using one pharmacy for the benefit of all. Since 2006, it has dispensed more than 320,000 prescriptions valued at more than $82 million. For more information, visit https://novascriptscentral.org/.
About HQIN
Health Quality Innovators (HQI) is an independent, non-profit consulting organization that offers health care providers practical solutions backed by objectivity and expertise. They consult on complex government healthcare programs, implement change on the front lines of care and shine new light on improvement challenges. HQI serves as the Health Quality Innovation Network (HQIN), bringing together organizations and individuals who are making health care better for millions of Americans through funding provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Quality Improvement Organization Program. Members include hospitals, providers, community-based organizations, health care associations and families. http://www.hqi.solutions
