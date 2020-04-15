WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novant Health has contributed an additional $10 million to the Novant Health Disaster Relief Fund, which was created by the Novant Health Foundation to provide financial assistance to team members who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this contribution, the fund had already raised more than $1 million from team members, the Novant Health executive team, community leaders and businesses.
"At Novant Health, our business is the care of all people and that starts with our team members," said Carl S. Armato, president and chief executive officer of Novant Health. "We understand that while team members are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus, many of them are dealing with personal hardships at home. My hope is that this additional contribution to the Novant Health Disaster Relief Fund will reinforce our commitment to team members by allowing us to support them while they care for our community."
In addition to the Disaster Relief Fund, Novant Health has been diligent in offering other supportive measures to its team members and the community, including:
- Partnering with community organizations to offer free and subsidized alternate child care to team members
- Redeploying team members to new roles so they can maintain their current hours
- Offering low-interest loans in partnership with M&F Bank to Novant Health-certified and minority-owned suppliers who are facing challenges caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Providing resources to the Hispanic/Latino community, including a Spanish-language helpline and an online coronavirus assessment tool
- Offering COVID-19 screening and respiratory assessment services to communities with limited access to health care
Novant Health Foundation established the Novant Health Disaster Relief Fund to support Novant Health's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and current critical needs. In addition to supporting team members, contributions will help fund testing and medication to support patient care, as well as medical supplies. The fund will be used across the entire Novant Health footprint to support and improve access to lifesaving health care for patients in their time of greatest need.
For more information on the Novant Health Disaster Relief Fund, please visit NovantHealth.org/giving.
