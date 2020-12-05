Novartis analyses confirm benefit of Kymriah® with clinically meaningful rates of complete response seen in patients with certain advanced lymphomas

- Interim analysis from the investigational ELARA study shows, 65% of patients with r/r follicular lymphoma evaluated for efficacy achieved a complete response and the overall response rate was 83%(1) - Longer-term median follow-up of 40 months from the JULIET study showed a 33% two-year progression-free survival rate in patients with r/r DLBCL(2) - Both ELARA and JULIET trials reaffirm safety profile of Kymriah with no new short- or long-term safety signals identified