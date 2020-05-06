- Tabrecta (capmatinib, formerly INC280) is the first and only therapy approved by the FDA to specifically target metastatic NSCLC with a mutation that leads to MET exon 14 skipping (METex14)(1) - ~4,000-5,000 patients are diagnosed with METex14 metastatic NSCLC each year in the US and may face poor prognosis due to presence of the mutation(2-3) - Tabrecta demonstrated an overall response rate of 68% and 41% in treatment-naive and previously treated METex14 patients, respectively(1) - FDA approval reinforces the company's bold vision to deliver innovative treatment approaches for patients living with lung cancer