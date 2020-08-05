- Ofatumumab is a targeted B-cell therapy that delivers superior efficacy with a similar safety profile when compared with teriflunomide, a commonly prescribed oral treatment for multiple sclerosis¹ - ASCLEPIOS I and II demonstrated significant reductions in risk of relapses, confirmed disability worsening and profound reduction of active or new brain lesions¹ - The US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency are currently reviewing investigational ofatumumab for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults - If approved, ofatumumab will be the first B-cell therapy that can be self-administered at home and has the potential to become a first-choice treatment for use in RMS patients