- Significant reduction of synovitis (joint lining inflammation) was demonstrated with Cosentyx® at Week 12 vs. placebo, with improvements as early as Week 11 - ULTIMATE is the first ever Phase IIIb imaging study primarily looking at the time course of response to Cosentyx® in biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) using Power Doppler ultrasonography (PDUS)1 - PDUS is a sensitive technology, allowing detection and monitoring of early changes in synovitis and enthesitis1 with earlier insights into treatment efficacy - More than 400,000 patients have been treated with Cosentyx® across moderate-to-severe psoriasis, PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) worldwide since launch2