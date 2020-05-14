- New Kisqali® (ribociclib)* overall survival subgroup analysis in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) and additional Piqray® (alpelisib) data in patients in HR+/HER2- ABC patients with a PIK3CA mutation - Results from five-year adjuvant treatment study among BRAF+ melanoma patients taking Tafinlar®+Mekinist® (dabrafenib+trametinib) after surgical removal of their cancer - New data in non-small cell lung cancer, including efficacy and safety data for recently FDA-approved, targeted therapy Tabrecta(TM) (capmatinib)** and Phase III trial updates for the investigational immunotherapy canakinamab - Data updates on the dual targeting, anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibody MBG453 in high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia, and the STAMP-inhibitor asciminib (ABL001) in chronic myeloid leukemia