- If approved, relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma would become the third B-cell malignancy indication for Kymriah, joining approvals in children and young adults with r/r ALL, and adults with r/r DLBCL - The Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation reflects the unmet need for patients with r/r follicular lymphoma - US regulatory filing for Kymriah in r/r follicular lymphoma anticipated in 2021