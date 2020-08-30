Pooled data from Phase III ORION-10 and -11 showed highly consistent efficacy, tolerability and safety profile over 17 months on twice-yearly subcutaneous dosing in 2,300 patients (of which 1,164 were on inclisiran)(1) New post-hoc analysis demonstrates 99% of patients treated with inclisiran showed placebo-adjusted reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) of >=30% with a mean reduction of 54.1% from baseline (observed values)(2) 88% of inclisiran-treated patients achieved LDL-C placebo-adjusted reduction of at least 50% at any time point during the study (observed values)(2) Inclisiran is currently under review by the FDA and the EMA for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia (including Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia) in adults who have elevated LDL-C while being on a maximally tolerated dose of statin therapy