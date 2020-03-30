AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the chaos created by the corona virus pandemic, health care systems worldwide are in desperate need of effective and improved telehealth platforms. Now more than ever, remote diagnostics and digital treatments are not only relevant but critical.
NovaSight, an Israeli startup company developing eye-tracking based telehealth solutions for vision care, has launched two products focusing on children's vision:
The Eyeswift® vision assessment system provides 11 different vision exams, including visual acuity, eye misalignment, stereoacuity, contrast sensitivity, and reading analysis.
It is a portable and easy-to-use device that can be operated by any staff member in remote clinics, optical shops, community centers, etc. and does not require an on-site eyecare professional. The EyeSwift® digital system monitors the patient's eye movements and provides accurate and objective assessments of numerous vision impairments within seconds.
The device is CE-marked and FDA-registered, and is currently marketed by NovaSight's strategic partner, Essilor – the largest eyecare corporation in the world.
As was reported in a recently published article at the prestigious "American Journal of Ophthalmology", the EyeSwift® system was found to provide precise detection and measurements of ocular misalignment in children aged 3 to 15. The successful study results position the EyeSwift® device as a replacement for the manual, time-consuming and inaccurate strabismus measurement practiced today by ophthalmologists worldwide.
NovaSight's CureSight™ is an eye-tracking based system for lazy eye treatment, intended to replace traditional eye patching therapy. The treatment is carried out using sophisticated real-time 3D image processing algorithms, all while the children watch their favorite programs, social media, and videos in the comfort of their own home. At the same time, the system monitors the progress of the treatment automatically, providing feedback to caregivers through a telemedicine cloud-based application, and automatically adjusts the treatment protocol using AI and big data analysis.
A recent clinical study conducted at one of the world's top medical centers has shown significant improvement in visual acuity and stereoacuity with a 95% compliance rate. Following this study, Novasight plans to conduct a large multicenter randomized trial during 2020.
"In times like these, when we face a pandemic outbreak, it is essential to find ways to keep the population away from hospitals and large clinics," says Ran Yam, CEO of NovaSight. "We are proud to be able to provide novel solutions for remote diagnostics and digital treatment. Our new pipeline products will enhance our portfolio even further by offering retinal disease monitoring and screening solutions based on an automated contrast sensitivity test for the elderly and innovative active glasses for myopia control, which has become a global epidemic in recent years."
